Business success — you may think it’s all about the bottom line, but savvy CEOs like those at Apple, Starbucks and IKEA know otherwise. Although profits play a big role, it’s also important for companies to be socially responsible by considering their impact on the environment, their local economy and their customers. One way that companies can practice corporate social responsibility (CSR) is by incorporating it into company events. If you’re looking for the perfect destination for a company meeting or conference, Las Vegas fits the bill with eco-friendly venues, wellness-inspired activities and healthy dining opportunities.

Eco-Friendly Venues

A number of hotels in Las Vegas have green policies and programs in place to benefit business clients and recreational guests. Just a few of the eco-friendly perks at The Venetian and The Palazzo include:

State-of-the-art LED lighting in all suites

A solar-thermal system that supplies hot water for all pools, spas and part of the Palazzo Tower

An off-the-grid water filtration system

Meeting spaces with Level Two APEX/ASTM certification for green standards

A perfect score on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Some of the best recycling rates in the state

Additional LEED-certified hotels in Las Vegas for meetings and events include ARIA and Vdara.

Wellness-inspired Activities

When it comes to social responsibility, you should start with your employees. Making wellness part of a company event is a great way to show you care. For a special conference welcome, give out swag bags packed with healthy goodies like fitness trackers, water bottles, spa passes and nutritious snacks. Keep participants active with company-sponsored yoga classes and golf tournaments. Or book your conference at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, a plush venue offering extracurricular excursions like bike tours, horseback riding and whitewater rafting. To build team spirit, load everyone on a bus and head to Camp Lee Canyon in Nevada’s Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, about an hour from the city. From May through September, an exhilarating challenge course features climbing walls, beams, poles, cables, ladders, bridges, platforms and nets.

Healthy Dining

Companies looking for a business venue with healthy dining options can’t go wrong at The Mirage. A vast menu includes loads of nutritious dishes, whether plated or buffet-style. The chefs at The Venetian whip up meals made with organic, locally sourced ingredients, and any leftovers are given to local food banks to reduce waste.

In addition to delivering healthy, delicious food, ARIA makes it a practice to compost leftovers, reuse or recycle wine corks, and reuse worn front-of-house linens for polishing cloths or kitchen towels.