Corporate Meetings & Events

ITA Group: 2022 CMI 25

Italy-Vintage-Cars.jpg
The CMI 25, MeetingsNet's list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

ITA Group Inc.

West Des Moines, Iowa

Itagroup.com

2021 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 144
      # with a hybrid component: 11
Stand-alone virtual events: 93
Incentive travel programs: 100
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 168,600

The Latest

• ITA Group, which will celebrate the 60th anniversary of its founding next year, is part of ITA Group Inc., a family of companies that also includes Chadwick Martin Bailey, Hartmann Studios, and International Travel Associates.
• Communications Solutions Group, an ITA Group internal creative agency, earned 23 MarCom Awards in late 2021 from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, bringing its total to 178 MarCom awards in nine years.
• In early 2021, the company opened ITA Group Europe, based in Bruges, Belgium, and formed a strategic affiliation with Belgium-based Motisha, allowing clients to take advantage of more culturally relevant and locally managed engagement solutions.
• In April, ITA Group was named among Top Channel Incentive Management Companies in The Forrester Wave report that looks CIM vendors in 23 categories.

Leadership

Sarah Haines.jpg

Sarah Haines, Vice President, Event Management, ITA Group
Adam Feilmeier, President, Hartmann Studios
Brent Vander Waal, President and CEO, ITA Group

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America (May 2022): 150
Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 15%
Revenue from planning meetings and incentives: 42%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 5%

The biggest challenge to producing meetings and incentives over the next year is likely to be…

“... patience, as we use our strong partnerships to work through issues facing our industry, such as staffing shortages, inflation, and compression. Operating over 500 events in the past 12 months, we’ve learned patience, an open mind, and flexibility go a long way to ensure the participant experience exceeds expectations and creates positive connections with our clients’ brands.”

—Sarah Haines, Vice President, Event Management, ITA Group

LINKS

White Paper: Hyper-Personalization Incentive Travel

Event-Marketing Website

Back to the full 2022 CMI 25 list.

TAGS: Corporate Toolbox Incentive Meeting Planning
