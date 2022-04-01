GES Rebrands, Expands Experiential Marketing Services

Las Vegas-based GES, a leader in exhibition services and live event venue services, is expanding its capabilities in the event marketing space with the launch of Spiro, a marketing solutions agency.

Spiro will build off the work of GES’s Brand Experiences division, offering enhanced service for virtual, in-person, and hybrid events. Client services include brand strategy and planning, content creation, corporate meetings, product launches, sponsorship activations, exhibit management, and more.

Jeff Stelmach, who joined GES as global president of brand experiences last August, has been named global president of Spiro. Prior to GES, Stelmach served as president of two other experiential marketing agencies, Opus and Mosaic North America.

According to the Spiro website, past experiential marketing clients have included Cisco (designing an 11,000-square-foot event space at the Middle East Expo in Dubai), the U.S Air Force and Space Force (creating the Space Security Challenge, a 6,000-attendee competition), and cosmetics company Aveda (executing its 40th anniversary congress).

“Due to the changing marketplace, the needs of our corporate clients have shifted,” says Jeff Quade GES executive vice president N.A. exhibitions. “The evolution of Spiro, formerly Brand Experiences, allows us to leverage enhanced service offerings any time of the year to our valued corporate accounts and events partners.”