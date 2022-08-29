Skip navigation
Menu
SeptOct2022_CMI25 opening Image for landing page.jpg
Corporate Meetings & Events

Fox World Travel: 2022 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet's list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

Fox World Travel

Oshkosh, WI

foxworldtravel.com

2021 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 120
      # with a hybrid component: 0
Stand-alone virtual events: 4
Incentive travel programs: 11
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 22,965

The Latest

• Over the past year, Fox World Travel has implemented five new meeting and incentive accounts and 11 new corporate accounts.
• The company earned a nomination for the Cvent Excellence Awards in the Pivotal Partner category.
• Beth Marino, chief experience officer, made the 2021 list of top women in travel from the Global Business Travel Association.
• The three industries that Fox does the most meeting and incentive business are insurance/financial, healthcare/pharmaceutical, and manufacturing.
• At the annual WINiT Gala in March 2021, Fox World Travel was the recipient of the Company Achievement Award for Creating a Company Culture for Women to Advance and Succeed.

Leadership

Chip Juedes, CEO,
Beth Marino, Chief Experience Officer

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America (May 2022): 17
Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 3
Revenue from planning meetings and incentives: 3%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 5%
TAGS: Corporate Toolbox Incentive Meeting Planning
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Creative Group Scotland Program.cropped.jpg
Experience Design from the CMI 25
Sep 06, 2022
FtLaudHilton0922a1.png
Florida Intracoastal Property Expanding Its Meetings Capacity
Sep 02, 2022
Castle Dinner.jpg
Unbridled Solutions: 2022 CMI 25
Aug 31, 2022
Iceland Viking Night Videy Island.jpg
Morris Meetings and Incentives, an M-Plus Global Events Company: 2022 CMI 25
Aug 31, 2022