Fox World Travel: 2022 CMI 25

2021 Volume
In-person corporate meetings: 120
# with a hybrid component: 0
Stand-alone virtual events: 4
Incentive travel programs: 11
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 22,965
The Latest
• Over the past year, Fox World Travel has implemented five new meeting and incentive accounts and 11 new corporate accounts.
• The company earned a nomination for the Cvent Excellence Awards in the Pivotal Partner category.
• Beth Marino, chief experience officer, made the 2021 list of top women in travel from the Global Business Travel Association.
• The three industries that Fox does the most meeting and incentive business are insurance/financial, healthcare/pharmaceutical, and manufacturing.
• At the annual WINiT Gala in March 2021, Fox World Travel was the recipient of the Company Achievement Award for Creating a Company Culture for Women to Advance and Succeed.
Leadership
Chip Juedes, CEO,
Beth Marino, Chief Experience Officer
More Stats
Full-time employees in North America (May 2022): 17
Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 3
Revenue from planning meetings and incentives: 3%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 5%
