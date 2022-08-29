Fox World Travel: 2022 CMI 25

Fox World Travel

Oshkosh, WI

2021 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 120

# with a hybrid component: 0

Stand-alone virtual events: 4

Incentive travel programs: 11

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 22,965

The Latest

• Over the past year, Fox World Travel has implemented five new meeting and incentive accounts and 11 new corporate accounts.

• The company earned a nomination for the Cvent Excellence Awards in the Pivotal Partner category.

• Beth Marino, chief experience officer, made the 2021 list of top women in travel from the Global Business Travel Association.

• The three industries that Fox does the most meeting and incentive business are insurance/financial, healthcare/pharmaceutical, and manufacturing.

• At the annual WINiT Gala in March 2021, Fox World Travel was the recipient of the Company Achievement Award for Creating a Company Culture for Women to Advance and Succeed.

Leadership

Chip Juedes, CEO,

Beth Marino, Chief Experience Officer

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America (May 2022): 17

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 3

Revenue from planning meetings and incentives: 3%