Executive Shuffle at BCD Meetings & Events

BCD Meetings & Events has promoted Bruce Morgan, a 15-year BCD M&E veteran, to chief operating officer from his role as senior vice president, meetings management & LATAM. At the same time, the company has revised its regional divisions, breaking out the UK as its own market.

The company is separating the UK and mainland EMEA countries into two regions based on “market maturity,” the company said in a statement. “The UK is our second largest market in which we have heavily invested in growing. With this split, EMEA has the ability to be aligned while building business plans that support both the realities of the region as well as broader goals of the organization.”

Morgan will be responsible for managing the leaders from the five regions: Helen McCabe, managing director, UK; Mikael Ek, managing director, EMEA; Ana Paula Hernandez, managing director, LATAM; Sanjay Seth, managing director, APAC; Christine Erickson, senior vice president, NORAM, event solutions & BCD Sports; and Charlene Rabideau, senior vice president, NORAM, meetings management & global client team.

The changes are part of a three-year growth plan the company calls “Vision 2021.” It hopes to diversify its offerings, expand globally, and offer new products and services through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Most recently, BCD M&E acquired L37 Creative, an event production and creative services company.