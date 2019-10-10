BCD M&E Buys Fast-Growing L37 Creative

Since launching in 2013, L37 Creative has made a name for itself as an event production and creative services company, landing on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in both 2018 and 2019. But it won’t be applying to the Inc. list again. This week, BCD Meetings & Events, one of the largest independent meeting planning companies in the country, announced that it has acquired L37 to strengthen its in-house creative and engagement offerings.

L37 Creative, based in Chicago with offices in Las Vegas and New York City, brings 28 employees under the BCD M&E umbrella, including principal Ryan Legue who will now serve as general manager media & creative production. The acquisition will mean expanded services for BCD M&E clients, including full-service creative production, media content development, name entertainment (emcees and speakers), audiovisual production, and more.

L37’s services aren’t new to BCD M&E, which has been working with the company since its inception and with the company leaders even before that. “Our teams have been working together as strategic partners for 15 years,” says Christine Erickson, senior vice president U.S. event solutions & BCD Sports. “This acquisition only streamlines that service.”

L37 is BCD M&E’s fourth acquisition over the past four years. In 2016, it bought both Plan 365, a Raleigh, N.C.-based company focused on the pharma and high-tech markets, and Zibrant, a U.K.-based events agency. In late 2017 it acquired U.K.-based Grass Roots Meetings & Events. BCD M&E is part of BCD Group, based in the Netherlands, which owns BCD Travel among other entities.