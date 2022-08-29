Event Travel Management: 2022 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet's list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

Event Travel Management

Omaha, Neb.

2021 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 34

# with a hybrid component: 0

Stand-alone virtual events: 3

Incentive travel programs: 8

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 20,617

The Latest

• In September 2020, Corporate Travel Management (CTM), ETM’s parent company, acquired Travel and Transport in the U.S. In April 2022, CTM completed the acquisition of Helloworld Corporate in Australia.

• Recent leadership changes include the promotion of Tami Reier, CMP, to senior vice president & general manager, ETM North America, and the appointment of John Nicholls as global head of ESG and sustainability for CTM globally.

• ETM now offers emergency response services, providing hotel sourcing and housing management for clients in need of quick-turnaround emergency assistance in response to natural disasters, healthcare worker shortages due to Covid-19, and other reasons.

• As companies emerge from the pandemic ready to build or rebuild their strategic meeting management programs, ETM is now providing consulting solutions. This includes service delivery as well as meeting technology and workflow consultation.

• During the pandemic, ETM researched and negotiated hotel buy-outs to create safe “bubble” programs. The buy-out negotiation established levels of hotel services and outlet operations to ensure the safe continuity of services at the hotel. The most notable “bubble” lasted 10 weeks.

Leadership

Tami Reier, CMP, CMM, Senior Vice President & General Manager, ETM North America

Kevin O’Malley, Chief Executive Officer, CTM North America

Jeff Cain, Chief Specialty Officer, CTM North America

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America (May 2022): 82

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 6%

Revenue from planning meetings and incentives: 41%

Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 3%

The biggest change to our organization as a result of the pandemic has been…

“…integrating Travel and Transport Meetings & Events into ETM. The acquisition has been a success story as we have emerged with a strong global footprint, powerful technology, and a collaborative team of meeting professionals.”

–Tami Reier, CMP, CMM