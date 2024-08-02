Event Lessons from Lollapalooza and the Olympics

When was the first time you saw a donut wall at a conference? That novelty has produced plenty of smiles, and thousands of copycats, since the day some ingenious chef saw the appeal of a vertical display for the sweet treat.

What about your first selfie station? Could you resist sharing your conference experience with the colorful Instagram-ready backdrop?

And have you seen the Hub and Hive layout that the American Society of Association Executives has used for its annual conference, with its engaging road (below) leading to an area especially for first-time att endees?

“Surprise and delight” is the mantra of event-design architects, and memorable experiences come in many forms. Two world-class events this week have taken a 180-degree turn from the conventional with inspired results:

Lollapalooza: The Chicago music festival drew 100,000 attendees to Grant Park daily from August 1 to 4 for a lineup of rock, rap, alternative music—and the Chicago Philharmonic.

The 52-musician orchestra backed Grammy-winning jazz singer Laufey for her August 2 performance—the first time an entire orchestra has played the festival. While CZA, Blink 182, The Killers, and other headliners may have been the biggest draw for attendees, Laufey’s vintage style backed by swelling violins was undoubtedly a show stopper for some.

The Summer Olympics: Event designers who break the mold create experiences that will be remembered—and no one will forget the opening ceremony that flowed down the Seine River. While the spectacle wasn’t universally loved, it was brave, different, and dramatic.

Another innovation at the Paris Games is Champions Park, a special red-carpet setting at the foot of the Eiffel Tower where medal-winning athletes may parade in front of fans each evening. The event designers had two goals here: to create another celebratory experience for the winners and to allow fans to see and cheer the athletes they admire.

While most business-event professionals won’t ever get a chance to take over Grant Park or the Seine, the time is right to try something new.

Could the spotlight on your award winners be extended beyond the gala, for example, by creating a special reception with first-timers, or featuring them in a panel discussion? Has your entertainment always been a dance band? If so, how about changing it up to an open-mike night that features attendees, or bringing in a line-dancing instructor for a country-music fest?

Innovation doesn’t come without some risk, but the payoff can be an event that attendees warmly remember versus one that’s forgotten before their flight home touches down.