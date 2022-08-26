Skip navigation
Corporate Meetings & Events

CWT Meetings & Events: 2022 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet's list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

CWT Meetings & Events

Minnetonka, Minn.

cwt-meetings-events.com

2021 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 10,416*
      # with a hybrid component: 78*
Stand-alone virtual events: 451*
Incentive travel programs: 208*
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 1,057,918*
*CWT’s numbers are global, not just those events executed out of North America.

Leadership

Ian Cummings, Global Head, Meetings & Events
Beau Ballin, Global Market Leader, Meetings & Events

The Latest

• The company has introduced a Total Meetings Management philosophy, based on the idea that that all meeting types benefit from inclusion in strategic management and that governance and transparency are only achieved through a holistic approach. The company is reshaping program design to sharpen data analytics, simplify processes, and intensify stakeholder advocacy.
• In 2021, the company started a series of “Business Travel on the Fly” client webinars. The first, on organizing hybrid events, reached 590 registrants.
• The company has partnered with Interprefy, a cloud-based technology for remote simultaneous interpretation and multi-lingual live captioning.
• Marco Ogsimer, manager, web and attendee management operations, was named Cvent’s 2022 Superstar—top recognition of a Cvent user.
• For the third consecutive year, CWT earned a 100-percent rating on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index with a designation as Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.
• CWT provided support to its Ukraine colleagues, raising over $100,714 through employee fundraisers and a company match. Colleagues have also taken a personal approach to the war, housing refugees and climbing Kilimanjaro with the Ukrainian flag while raising funds.

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America (May 2022): 234
Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 20%
Revenue from planning meetings and incentives: 65%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 5%
