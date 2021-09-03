Skip navigation
Creativity on Display: CMI 25 2021 in Pictures

SeptOct2021_CMI25 opening Image for Sue.FIN_.jpg
Check out this gallery of virtual events (and a few live events, too!) executed over the past year by some of the companies on MeetingsNet's 2021 CMI 25 list.

The CMI 25—MeetingsNet’s annual showcase of the largest meeting and incentive companies focused on the North American corporate market—is a little different this year. While we typically compile the list after collecting data on the previous year's business volume from dozens of independent planning companies, the pandemic got in the way this time.

In the end, we decided that every company that made the 2020 CMI 25 list (which was based on 2019 business volume) would remain for 2021. But this year, you won’t find statistics on the number of meetings executed, rooms booked, or staffers employed. Instead, the focus is on recent business developments and executives' thought leadership—and there’s plenty of both, including new company names, new partnerships, and new priorities, including virtual.

Here are photos of events executed by some of the CMI 25 companies over the past year. To get news and insights from all the 2021 CMI 25 companies, you can find the full list here.

 

