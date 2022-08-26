Skip navigation
Menu
SeptOct2022_CMI25 opening Image for landing page.jpg
Corporate Meetings & Events

ConferenceDirect: 2022 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet's list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

ConferenceDirect

Folsom, Calif.

conferencedirect.com

2021 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 225
      # with a hybrid component: 199
Stand-alone virtual events: 500
Incentive travel programs: 10
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 5,200

The Latest

• Celebrating his many contributions to the industry, ConferenceDirect CEO Brian Stevens was the President’s Dinner Honoree at Meeting Professionals International’s World Education Congress in 2022.
• ConferenceDirect has a number of new enterprise accounts, including Tesla, the American Cancer Society, and the Young Presidents Organization.
• The company has added experience design and marketing support to its lineup of event services.
• Healthcare, insurance, technology, and multilevel marketing are the key industries for ConferenceDirect’s meeting and incentive business.

Leadership

Brian Stevens, CEO
Jerry Horan, COO, President

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America (May 2022): 470
Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: <3%
Revenue from planning meetings and incentives: 15%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 5%

Back to the full 2022 CMI 25 list.

TAGS: Corporate Toolbox Incentive Meeting Planning
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Creative Group Scotland Program.cropped.jpg
Experience Design from the CMI 25
Sep 06, 2022
FtLaudHilton0922a1.png
Florida Intracoastal Property Expanding Its Meetings Capacity
Sep 02, 2022
Castle Dinner.jpg
Unbridled Solutions: 2022 CMI 25
Aug 31, 2022
Iceland Viking Night Videy Island.jpg
Morris Meetings and Incentives, an M-Plus Global Events Company: 2022 CMI 25
Aug 31, 2022