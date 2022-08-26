ConferenceDirect: 2022 CMI 25

ConferenceDirect
Folsom, Calif.
conferencedirect.com
2021 Volume
In-person corporate meetings: 225
# with a hybrid component: 199
Stand-alone virtual events: 500
Incentive travel programs: 10
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 5,200
The Latest
• Celebrating his many contributions to the industry, ConferenceDirect CEO Brian Stevens was the President’s Dinner Honoree at Meeting Professionals International’s World Education Congress in 2022.
• ConferenceDirect has a number of new enterprise accounts, including Tesla, the American Cancer Society, and the Young Presidents Organization.
• The company has added experience design and marketing support to its lineup of event services.
• Healthcare, insurance, technology, and multilevel marketing are the key industries for ConferenceDirect’s meeting and incentive business.
Leadership
Brian Stevens, CEO
Jerry Horan, COO, President
More Stats
Full-time employees in North America (May 2022): 470
Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: <3%
Revenue from planning meetings and incentives: 15%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 5%
Back to the full 2022 CMI 25 list.
0 comments
Hide comments