ConferenceDirect: 2022 CMI 25

ConferenceDirect

Folsom, Calif.

2021 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 225

# with a hybrid component: 199

Stand-alone virtual events: 500

Incentive travel programs: 10

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 5,200

The Latest

• Celebrating his many contributions to the industry, ConferenceDirect CEO Brian Stevens was the President’s Dinner Honoree at Meeting Professionals International’s World Education Congress in 2022.

• ConferenceDirect has a number of new enterprise accounts, including Tesla, the American Cancer Society, and the Young Presidents Organization.

• The company has added experience design and marketing support to its lineup of event services.

• Healthcare, insurance, technology, and multilevel marketing are the key industries for ConferenceDirect’s meeting and incentive business.

Leadership

Brian Stevens, CEO

Jerry Horan, COO, President

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America (May 2022): 470

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: <3%

Revenue from planning meetings and incentives: 15%