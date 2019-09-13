Skip navigation
Menu
Corporate Meetings & Events

A CMI 25 Look Book: Big Planning Companies Deliver Color and Creativity

maritz_1.jpg
Start Slideshow

It takes a lot to grow a meeting and incentive travel company, and creativity is at the top of the list of required skills. Here's a sampling of work from the 2019 CMI 25 companies where they deliver fresh, inspiring environments for events that educate, motivate, and get participants to bond. For a look at the full list of the 25 largest corporate meeting and incentive companies, including information on event volume, leadership, and each company's latest news, visit the CMI 25 either online or via our digital edition or mobile app.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Incentive Meeting Planning Event Design & Ideas
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
negotiatewell.jpg
Hotels Willing to Bend Now to Keep Meeting Clients Later
Sep 12, 2019
QueenVictorial.jpg
Food on the Floor: A Culinary Trip Around the IMEX Show
Sep 10, 2019
Joe Keller_wide.jpg
Large Meeting and Incentive Company Sold to Augeo
Sep 05, 2019
Kurt_Paben_HostsGlobal_President_Global_Sales1.jpg
Kurt Paben Joins Hosts Global in Executive Role
Sep 04, 2019