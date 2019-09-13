A CMI 25 Look Book: Big Planning Companies Deliver Color and Creativity

It takes a lot to grow a meeting and incentive travel company, and creativity is at the top of the list of required skills. Here's a sampling of work from the 2019 CMI 25 companies where they deliver fresh, inspiring environments for events that educate, motivate, and get participants to bond. For a look at the full list of the 25 largest corporate meeting and incentive companies, including information on event volume, leadership, and each company's latest news, visit the CMI 25 either online or via our digital edition or mobile app.