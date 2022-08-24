Brightspot Incentives & Events: 2022 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet's list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

Brightspot Incentives & Events

Irving, Texas

2021 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 58

# with a hybrid component: 5

Stand-alone virtual events: 46

Incentive travel programs: 26

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 13,550

The Latest

• In June 2022, Brightspot completed its acquisition of the corporate-event management operations of EventLink International. This is the company’s third acquisition in recent years, expanding its client base in the real estate, landscaping, wholesale, and home-services industries.

• Michael Butler was promoted to vice president, sales and has expanded the sales team, adding three more industry veterans.

• After being owned by Mike May for 20 years, Brightspot became a management-owned company with nine veteran employees becoming shareholders.

• A long-time supporter of the Incentive Research Foundation, Brightspot sponsored the IRF Incentive Travel Toolkit released in fall 2021.

Leadership

Mike May, President Michael Butler, Vice President, Sales Genny Castleberry, CMP, Director of Sourcing

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America (May 2022): 41

Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 30%

Revenue from planning meetings and incentives: 46%

Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 8%

The biggest change to our organization as a result of the pandemic has been…

“... even more flexibility! We thought we were flexible before, but the pandemic has challenged us to face each opportunity with a fresh perspective and agility to exceed our clients’ expectations. Brightspot leadership ensured no one was laid off during the pandemic, which allowed us to bounce back quickly to meet customer demands.”

—Mike May, President