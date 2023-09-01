Skip navigation
Menu
Corporate Meetings & Events

2023 CMI 25 Gallery: Creativity and Engagement Delivered

MCI.jpg
Start Slideshow

Meeting and incentive-travel companies specialize in creating memorable, engaging experiences, and the images from the 2023 CMI 25 companies are a window into the variety of forms and moods that a creative, well-managed event can take. Enjoy the ideas in this gallery, then view the full CMI 25 list with company news and statistics, available in our digital magazine or on the MeetingsNet website.

The CMI 25 is MeetingsNet’s annual list of the top independent meeting planning companies based on volume of corporate events planned out of North American offices—a key resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for developing conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate events.

In aggregate, the companies on the 2023 CMI 25 list reported executing close to 85,000 corporate meetings and nearly 3,000 incentive travel programs in 2022.

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
CTM Conference Dubai - Desert Safari Activity.jpg
Event Travel Management: 2023 CMI 25
Sep 12, 2023
MAKAI_3216601.jpg
Bishop-McCann: 2023 CMI 25
Sep 12, 2023
MN Sept:Oct 2023 opening image.jpg
World Travel: 2023 CMI 25
Sep 12, 2023
Thailand Incentive.jpeg
Unbridled Solutions: 2023 CMI 25   
Sep 12, 2023