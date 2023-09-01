2023 CMI 25 Gallery: Creativity and Engagement Delivered

Meeting and incentive-travel companies specialize in creating memorable, engaging experiences, and the images from the 2023 CMI 25 companies are a window into the variety of forms and moods that a creative, well-managed event can take. Enjoy the ideas in this gallery, then view the full CMI 25 list with company news and statistics, available in our digital magazine or on the MeetingsNet website.

The CMI 25 is MeetingsNet’s annual list of the top independent meeting planning companies based on volume of corporate events planned out of North American offices—a key resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for developing conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate events.

In aggregate, the companies on the 2023 CMI 25 list reported executing close to 85,000 corporate meetings and nearly 3,000 incentive travel programs in 2022.