Skip navigation
Menu
Corporate Meetings & Events

The 2020 CMI 25 in Pictures

Bishop-McCann Image 1.jpg
Start Slideshow
A sampling of how the leading independent planning companies execute every sort of event, from user conferences to exotic incentives

The 2020 CMI 25 list is out, with profiles of the 25 largest independent meeting planning companies serving the corporate market in North America. Company pages include their latest developments, business-volume stats, executive listings, and photos—a valuable resource for any organization looking for an experienced planning partner for in-person or hybrid events. View the magazine version of the report in MeetingsNet’s September issue or read it on MeetingsNet.com. But first, check out this gallery featuring photos that reveal the wide range of events these leading companies produce.

In aggregate, the 2020 CMI 25 executed more than 165,000 corporate meetings and over 8,000 incentive travel programs in 2019, and those events used more than 15 million room-nights at hotels and resorts around the world.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Meeting Planning Toolbox
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
badges-social-tile3.jpg
Digital Badges: A New Way to Display Your Meeting Know-How
Sep 11, 2020
Humana decor 3.jpg
ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives: 2020 CMI 25
Sep 10, 2020
LeadImage_September.jpg
George P. Johnson Experience Marketing: 2020 CMI 25
Sep 10, 2020
TSC.JPG
Meeting Expectations: 2020 CMI 25
Sep 10, 2020