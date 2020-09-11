The 2020 CMI 25 in Pictures

The 2020 CMI 25 list is out, with profiles of the 25 largest independent meeting planning companies serving the corporate market in North America. Company pages include their latest developments, business-volume stats, executive listings, and photos—a valuable resource for any organization looking for an experienced planning partner for in-person or hybrid events. View the magazine version of the report in MeetingsNet’s September issue or read it on MeetingsNet.com. But first, check out this gallery featuring photos that reveal the wide range of events these leading companies produce.

In aggregate, the 2020 CMI 25 executed more than 165,000 corporate meetings and over 8,000 incentive travel programs in 2019, and those events used more than 15 million room-nights at hotels and resorts around the world.