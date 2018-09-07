World Travel Inc.: 2018 CMI 25

World Travel Inc.
Exton, Pa.
Corporate meetings in 2017: 1,212
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 128
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical
The Latest
+ World Travel Meetings & Events continues to expand its partnerships, including with meetings technology company Cvent and International SOS. Most recently, the company partnered with iJet for risk management solutions, including meeting and event security.+ The company now offers a platform called Meetings Made Simple, which allows end-to-end meetings management on a greatly reduced schedule.+ In December 2017, World Travel became an employee-owned company, with team members rewarded for strong performance. According to the company, the change has resulted in a more motivated staff and an improved ability to attract and retain employees.+ Among other charitable efforts, the company participates annually in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night fundraising walk.
Leadership
Cheryl Lovely, Vice President, Global Meetings & Events
Jim Wells, Chairman
Liz Mandarino, CEO
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 46,831
Full-time employees: 540
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 5%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 14%
Visit Us Online
