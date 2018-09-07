World Travel Inc.: 2018 CMI 25

Exton, Pa.

Corporate meetings in 2017: 1,212

Incentive travel programs in 2017: 128

Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical

+ World Travel Meetings & Events continues to expand its partnerships, including with meetings technology company Cvent and International SOS. Most recently, the company partnered with iJet for risk management solutions, including meeting and event security.

+ The company now offers a platform called Meetings Made Simple, which allows end-to-end meetings management on a greatly reduced schedule.

+ In December 2017, World Travel became an employee-owned company, with team members rewarded for strong performance. According to the company, the change has resulted in a more motivated staff and an improved ability to attract and retain employees.