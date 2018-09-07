SDI Meetings & Incentives: 2018 CMI 25

SDI Meetings & Incentives
Chicago
Corporate meetings in 2017: 154
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 66
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, healthcare/medical, manufacturing
The Latest
+ SDI reports adding five new clients in 2017, including several very large programs, and has hired two new employees to handle the growth.+ Overall for 2017, the company saw a healthy 18 percent growth in the number of room nights booked for corporate meetings and incentive programs over 2016.+ SmithBucklin, an association management and services company, acquired SDI in January 2016. As a wholly owned subsidiary, SDI’s operations have remained unchanged; however, it is now based in the SmithBucklin offices on North Wabash in downtown Chicago.
Leadership
Scott A. Dillion, President
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 69,600
Full-time employees: 16
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 47%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 99%
