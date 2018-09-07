SDI Meetings & Incentives: 2018 CMI 25

Chicago

Corporate meetings in 2017: 154

Incentive travel programs in 2017: 66

Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, healthcare/medical, manufacturing

+ SDI reports adding five new clients in 2017, including several very large programs, and has hired two new employees to handle the growth.

+ Overall for 2017, the company saw a healthy 18 percent growth in the number of room nights booked for corporate meetings and incentive programs over 2016.