CMI 25

SDI Meetings & Incentives: 2018 CMI 25

CMI_25_18_SDI_opener.jpg
SDI Meetings & Incentives

Chicago
 
Corporate meetings in 2017: 154
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 66
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, healthcare/medical, manufacturing
 

The Latest

+ SDI reports adding five new clients in 2017, including several very large programs, and has hired two new employees to handle the growth. 
+ Overall for 2017, the company saw a healthy 18 percent growth in the number of room nights booked for corporate meetings and incentive programs over 2016.
+ SmithBucklin, an association management and services company, acquired SDI in January 2016. As a wholly owned subsidiary, SDI’s operations have remained unchanged; however, it is now based in the SmithBucklin offices on North Wabash in downtown Chicago.
 

Leadership 

Scott A. Dillion, President
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 69,600
Full-time employees: 16
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 47%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 99%
 

Website
Meeting Case Study
Incentive Case Study

 

Back to the full 2018 CMI 25 list.
 
TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Corporate Toolbox Global Events Planning
