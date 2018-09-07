Menu
MN_Sept_2018_Cover_Featured_Image_web.jpg
CMI 25

Radius Travel Meetings & Events: 2018 CMI 25

Radius Travel Meetings & Events

Bethesda, Md.
 
Corporate meetings in 2017: 596
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 89
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, computers/electronics, business services
 

The Latest

+ Radius Travel’s new meetings and events division, Radius Meetings & Events, is led by Heni Balint, director of global meeting and event sales. 
+ Balint was accepted into the invitation-only Forbes Business Development Council for senior-level sales and business development executives. 
+ As part of the Meetings & Events division, Radius Travel added Inntel, the U.K.’s largest independent meetings and travel management company, and Proske, a Germany-based global event agency specializing in strategic meetings management programs, to its growing list of network members. 
+ Radius volunteers have worked with Manna Food Center, a food resource for people in Montgomery County, Maryland, and participated in Build-a-Bike, building bicycles for young children from the local YMCA. The company has also partnered with SnackNation, a healthy snack delivery service.
 

Leadership 

Shannon Hyland, President and CEO
Kieran Hartwell, Chief Commercial Officer
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 120,093
Full-time employees: 2,343 
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 77%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 48%
 
Back to the full 2018 CMI 25 list.
TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Corporate Toolbox Global Events Planning
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
CMI25_18_ALTOUR_opener.jpg
ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives: 2018 CMI 25
Sep 07, 2018
CMI_25_18_World_Travel_opener.jpg
World Travel Inc.: 2018 CMI 25
Sep 07, 2018
CMI_25_18_SDI_opener.jpg
SDI Meetings & Incentives: 2018 CMI 25
Sep 07, 2018
CMI_25_18_One10_opener.jpg
One10: 2018 CMI 25
Sep 07, 2018