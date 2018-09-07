Menu
CMI 25

One10: 2018 CMI 25

CMI_25_18_One10_opener.jpg
One10 

Minneapolis
 
Corporate meetings in 2017: 1,212
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 128
Top customer markets: automotive, pharmaceutical, technology
 

The Latest

+ One10, formed in May 2017, has offices in Minneapolis, Dallas, Detroit, Dayton, Toronto, and Los Angeles. One10 evolved in the marketplace under other brand names, including Aimia, Excellence in Motivation, and Carlson Marketing Group.
+ The company made a number of senior leadership changes over the past year. Barb Ward was promoted to vice president, event operations from her role as senior director, and Kathy Nugent Delidow became vice president, client solutions development. In February, Richelle Taylor joined the company as vice president strategic marketing, and in March, Liza Barnes was named director of Canadian operations and sales.
+ Clients include three of the top 10 companies in the U.S. Fortune 500 list and the six largest global auto manufacturers.
 

Leadership 

Robert J. Miller, President and CEO
Kathy Nugent Delidow, Vice President, Client Solutions Development
Barb Ward, Vice President, Event Operations
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 142,841
Full-time employees: 637
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 36%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 98%
 

Visit Us Online

LinkedIn: One10 Marketing
Instagram: @One10marketing
Facebook: @One10

 

Back to the full 2018 CMI 25 list.
