One10: 2018 CMI 25

Minneapolis

Corporate meetings in 2017: 1,212

Incentive travel programs in 2017: 128

Top customer markets: automotive, pharmaceutical, technology

+ One10, formed in May 2017, has offices in Minneapolis, Dallas, Detroit, Dayton, Toronto, and Los Angeles. One10 evolved in the marketplace under other brand names, including Aimia, Excellence in Motivation, and Carlson Marketing Group.

+ The company made a number of senior leadership changes over the past year. Barb Ward was promoted to vice president, event operations from her role as senior director, and Kathy Nugent Delidow became vice president, client solutions development. In February, Richelle Taylor joined the company as vice president strategic marketing, and in March, Liza Barnes was named director of Canadian operations and sales.