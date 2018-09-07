Omega Meetings & Incentives: 2018 CMI 25

Omega Meetings & Incentives
Fairfax, Va.
Corporate meetings in 2017: 1,395
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 61
Top customer markets: aerospace/defense, manufacturing, education/university
The Latest
+ Omega Meetings & Incentives made Washington Business Journal’s list of the Largest Meeting and Event Planners in the Washington, D.C., area. It also was ranked No. 1 in that publication’s list of the largest women-owned businesses in Greater D.C.+ Omega continues to grow its analytics software in connection with its meetings management software in order to provide accurate, actionable data to clients. The company’s partnership with Cvent is expanding its strategic meetings management program offerings, allowing it to work on innovative ways to meet client needs.+ Omega continues to be a longtime supporter of Junior Achievement and the World Affairs Council, and is involved with local Washington, D.C., charitable efforts.
Leadership
Gloria Bohan, CEO and President
Goran Gligorovic, Executive Vice President
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 97,945
Full-time employees: 41 (parent company Omega World Travel has 542)
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 7%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 69%
