Omega Meetings & Incentives: 2018 CMI 25

Fairfax, Va.

Corporate meetings in 2017: 1,395

Incentive travel programs in 2017: 61

Top customer markets: aerospace/defense, manufacturing, education/university

+ Omega Meetings & Incentives made Washington Business Journal’s list of the Largest Meeting and Event Planners in the Washington, D.C., area. It also was ranked No. 1 in that publication’s list of the largest women-owned businesses in Greater D.C.

+ Omega continues to grow its analytics software in connection with its meetings management software in order to provide accurate, actionable data to clients. The company’s partnership with Cvent is expanding its strategic meetings management program offerings, allowing it to work on innovative ways to meet client needs.