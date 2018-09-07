MotivAction: 2018 CMI 25

Minneapolis

Corporate meetings in 2017: 130

Incentive travel programs in 2017: 101

Top customer markets: healthcare/medical, telecommunications, manufacturing

+ MotivAction opened a new office in Denver in June 2017.

+ The company’s fifth annual client forum, held in Las Vegas at IMEX in 2017, provided education on event trends and technology, including insights from keynote speakers Melissa Van Dyke, president of the Incentive Research Foundation, and Michael Dominguez, senior vice president and chief sales officer for MGM Resorts International.

+ The company won 16 new clients in 2017 from the telecommunications, financial, healthcare, and high-tech verticals.

+ In July 2017, MotivAction became certified as a Veteran Owned Business and a member of the National Veteran Business Development Council National Certification Management System.

+ Over the past year, the company earned more than a dozen creative awards for communication, engagement, recognition, incentive and event programs, and two travel programs were named finalists for Motivation Masters awards.