CMI 25

MotivAction: 2018 CMI 25

CMI_25_18_MotivAction_opener.jpg
MotivAction

Minneapolis
 
Corporate meetings in 2017: 130
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 101
Top customer markets: healthcare/medical, telecommunications, manufacturing
 

The Latest

+ MotivAction opened a new office in Denver in June 2017. 
+ The company’s fifth annual client forum, held in Las Vegas at IMEX in 2017, provided education on event trends and technology, including insights from keynote speakers Melissa Van Dyke, president of the Incentive Research Foundation, and Michael Dominguez, senior vice president and chief sales officer for MGM Resorts International.
+ The company won 16 new clients in 2017 from the telecommunications, financial, healthcare, and high-tech verticals.
+ In July 2017, MotivAction became certified as a Veteran Owned Business and a member of the National Veteran Business Development Council National Certification Management System.
+ Over the past year, the company earned more than a dozen creative awards for communication, engagement, recognition, incentive and event programs, and two travel programs were named finalists for Motivation Masters awards.
+ Company President Joe Keller was recognized as one of the 25 Most Influential People in the Incentive Industry for 2017.
 

Leadership 

William E. Bryson, CEO
Joseph F. Keller, President and COO
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 101,230
Full-time employees: 125
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 32%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 79%
 

Visit Us Online

Visit MotivAction’s website
See our diverse portfolio of remarkable programs
Experience 40 years of MORE from MotivAction

 

Back to the full 2018 CMI 25 list.
 
