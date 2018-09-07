Meridian Enterprises Corp.: 2018 CMI 25

Meridian Enterprises Corp.
Hazelwood, Mo.
Corporate meetings in 2017: 79
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 115
Top customer markets: automotive, telecommunications, manufacturing
The Latest
+ Senior leadership at Meridian has seen two major promotions this year. Kevin Higgins has moved from chief financial officer into the CEO seat, and Deb Hill-Jablonski is taking on the job of COO from her previous position as executive vice president, managing director operations. In addition, Kent Coffman was added to the executive team as chief technology officer.+ The company has expanded its salesforce, adding two industry veterans, Michael Campbell and Bill Karwoski, both formerly with USMotivation.+ In December 2016, Meridian purchased LoyaltyEdge, a loyalty platform solution that facilitates program design, reward sourcing, reward fulfillment, and website development and management.
Leadership
Samuel G. Toumayan, President and Chairman
Kevin Higgins, CEO
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 72,500
Full-time employees: 201
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 50%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 100%
