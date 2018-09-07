Meridian Enterprises Corp.: 2018 CMI 25

Hazelwood, Mo.

Corporate meetings in 2017: 79

Incentive travel programs in 2017: 115

Top customer markets: automotive, telecommunications, manufacturing

+ Senior leadership at Meridian has seen two major promotions this year. Kevin Higgins has moved from chief financial officer into the CEO seat, and Deb Hill-Jablonski is taking on the job of COO from her previous position as executive vice president, managing director operations. In addition, Kent Coffman was added to the executive team as chief technology officer.

+ The company has expanded its salesforce, adding two industry veterans, Michael Campbell and Bill Karwoski, both formerly with USMotivation.