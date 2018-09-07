Menu
CMI 25

Meetings & Incentives Worldwide Inc.: 2018 CMI 25

Meetings & Incentives Worldwide Inc.

Caledonia, Wis.
 
Corporate meetings in 2017: 2,575
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 101
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical
 

The Latest

+ Meetings & Incentives Worldwide introduced a new resource, the Event Technology Team, which brings together people from several in-house departments who are focused on researching and implementing new event technologies. From mobile apps, audience response systems, and incentive program tracking tools to augmented reality, matchmaking, and more.
+ The company has expanded its Meeting Management Solutions and Consulting Team, aimed at bridging the gap between meeting technologies and M&IW clients with strategic consulting services.
+ The number of room nights M&IW booked for corporate meetings and incentive programs grew by 34 percent in 2017 over 2016.
+ In celebration of its 50th anniversary in 2017, M&IW rolled out “50 Years/50 Charities” as its Global Giveback initiative for 2018. Associates were assigned to 50 teams, based on location, and competed based on volunteer hours and fundraising efforts.
 

Leadership 

Jean Johnson, CMP, Co-CEO, Chief People Officer 
Tina Madden, CPA, Co-CEO, Chief Customer Officer
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 290,000
Full-time employees: 268
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 28%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 75%
 

Visit Us Online

Website
M&IW Brand Essence Video
M&IW Industry Insights Blog
 
Back to the full 2018 CMI 25 list.
 
TAGS: Corporate Toolbox Corporate Meetings & Events Global Events Planning
