Meetings & Incentives Worldwide Inc.: 2018 CMI 25

Caledonia, Wis.

Corporate meetings in 2017: 2,575

Incentive travel programs in 2017: 101

Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical

+ Meetings & Incentives Worldwide introduced a new resource, the Event Technology Team, which brings together people from several in-house departments who are focused on researching and implementing new event technologies. From mobile apps, audience response systems, and incentive program tracking tools to augmented reality, matchmaking, and more.

+ The company has expanded its Meeting Management Solutions and Consulting Team, aimed at bridging the gap between meeting technologies and M&IW clients with strategic consulting services.

+ The number of room nights M&IW booked for corporate meetings and incentive programs grew by 34 percent in 2017 over 2016.