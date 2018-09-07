Meeting Expectations: 2018 CMI 25

Meeting Expectations
Atlanta
Corporate meetings in 2017: 205
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 30
Top customer markets: healthcare/medical, computers/electronics, franchising
The Latest
+ On June 1, Meeting Expectations’ founder and partner Jalene Bermudez, CMP, succeeded Brian Meyer as president, reprising the role she held from the company’s launch in 1992 until 2002. Bermudez founded Meeting Expectations with a single client, the Oracle Applications Users Group, a partnership that continues to this day. Meyer remains a partner in the firm, serves on the Meeting Expectations board of directors, and will work closely with Bermudez in her role as president, consulting on strategic initiatives.+ Among the company’s newest clients are Castlight Health, Pacific Life Insurance, IT Service Management Forum USA, Vascular Access Certification Corporation, App Annie, Equifax, Regis Corporation, Yogurtland, National Auto Care, Piedmont Clinic, Aptos, and NGINX.+ The Meeting Professionals International–Georgia chapter recognized Meeting Expectations’ Registration Specialist Tiara Bebbs at the 2017 Phoenix Awards as part of the Committee of the Year Award.+ Dimitri Papadimitriou, art director, won an American Inhouse Design Award from Graphic Design USA for his work on the Oracle Applications Users Group conference mailer.
Leadership
Jalene Bermudez, CMP, Founding Partner and President
Luis Bermudez, Founding and Managing Partner
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 97,500
Full-time employees: 114
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 5%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 40%
