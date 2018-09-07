Meeting Expectations: 2018 CMI 25

Atlanta

Corporate meetings in 2017: 205

Incentive travel programs in 2017: 30

Top customer markets: healthcare/medical, computers/electronics, franchising

+ On June 1, Meeting Expectations’ founder and partner Jalene Bermudez, CMP, succeeded Brian Meyer as president, reprising the role she held from the company’s launch in 1992 until 2002. Bermudez founded Meeting Expectations with a single client, the Oracle Applications Users Group, a partnership that continues to this day. Meyer remains a partner in the firm, serves on the Meeting Expectations board of directors, and will work closely with Bermudez in her role as president, consulting on strategic initiatives.

+ Among the company’s newest clients are Castlight Health, Pacific Life Insurance, IT Service Management Forum USA, Vascular Access Certification Corporation, App Annie, Equifax, Regis Corporation, Yogurtland, National Auto Care, Piedmont Clinic, Aptos, and NGINX.

+ The Meeting Professionals International–Georgia chapter recognized Meeting Expectations’ Registration Specialist Tiara Bebbs at the 2017 Phoenix Awards as part of the Committee of the Year Award.