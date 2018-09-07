Menu
CMI 25

Meeting Expectations: 2018 CMI 25

CMI_25_18_Meeting_Expectation_opener.jpg
Meeting Expectations

Atlanta
 
Corporate meetings in 2017: 205
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 30
Top customer markets: healthcare/medical, computers/electronics, franchising
 

The Latest

+ On June 1, Meeting Expectations’ founder and partner Jalene Bermudez, CMP, succeeded Brian Meyer as president, reprising the role she held from the company’s launch in 1992 until 2002. Bermudez founded Meeting Expectations with a single client, the Oracle Applications Users Group, a partnership that continues to this day. Meyer remains a partner in the firm, serves on the Meeting Expectations board of directors, and will work closely with Bermudez in her role as president, consulting on strategic initiatives. 
+ Among the company’s newest clients are Castlight Health, Pacific Life Insurance, IT Service Management Forum USA, Vascular Access Certification Corporation, App Annie, Equifax, Regis Corporation, Yogurtland, National Auto Care, Piedmont Clinic, Aptos, and NGINX. 
+ The Meeting Professionals International–Georgia chapter recognized Meeting Expectations’ Registration Specialist Tiara Bebbs at the 2017 Phoenix Awards as part of the Committee of the Year Award. 
+ Dimitri Papadimitriou, art director, won an American Inhouse Design Award from Graphic Design USA for his work on the Oracle Applications Users Group conference mailer. 
 

Leadership 

Jalene Bermudez, CMP, Founding Partner and President 
Luis Bermudez, Founding and Managing Partner 
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 97,500
Full-time employees: 114
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 5%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 40%
 

Visit Us Online

White Paper: Franchise Event Excellence
Blog Post: The Future Is Here (by President Jalene Bermudez, CMP)
Facebook: Meeting Expectations

 

Back to the full 2018 CMI 25 list.
 
