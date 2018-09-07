Meeting Alliance, LLC: 2018 CMI 25

Meeting Alliance, LLC
Robbinsville, N.J.
Corporate meetings in 2017: 185
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 18
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical
The Latest
+ On the 2017 NJBIZ Top 250 list of the top 250 privately held companies, Meeting Alliance was ranked No. 106, based on 2016 global revenues. The company moved up the rankings from No. 187 the previous year.+ Meeting Alliance is continuing “Alliance for Change,” a philanthropic program that encourages associates to give back to the community. The entire team takes time on a monthly basis to provide local soup kitchens and food pantries with valuable volunteer hours.+ Managing partners David D’Eletto and Michael Franks have been named to industry advisory boards in a consultative capacity, allowing them to provide feedback and industry knowledge with regard to service offerings and the use of today’s meeting technology.
Leadership
David D’Eletto, Managing Partner
Michael Franks, Managing Partner
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 165,000
Full-time employees: 25
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 12%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 90%
