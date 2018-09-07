Menu
MN_Sept_2018_Cover_Featured_Image_web.jpg
CMI 25

Meeting Alliance, LLC: 2018 CMI 25

Meeting Alliance, LLC

Robbinsville, N.J.
 
Corporate meetings in 2017: 185
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 18
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical
 

The Latest

+ On the 2017 NJBIZ Top 250 list of the top 250 privately held companies, Meeting Alliance was ranked No. 106, based on 2016 global revenues. The company moved up the rankings from No. 187 the previous year. 
+ Meeting Alliance is continuing “Alliance for Change,” a philanthropic program that encourages associates to give back to the community. The entire team takes time on a monthly basis to provide local soup kitchens and food pantries with valuable volunteer hours. 
+ Managing partners David D’Eletto and Michael Franks have been named to industry advisory boards in a consultative capacity, allowing them to provide feedback and industry knowledge with regard to service offerings and the use of today’s meeting technology. 
 

Leadership 

David D’Eletto, Managing Partner
Michael Franks, Managing Partner
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 165,000
Full-time employees: 25
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 12%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 90%
 
Back to the full 2018 CMI 25 list.
 
TAGS: Corporate Toolbox Corporate Meetings & Events Global Events Planning
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
CMI25_18_ALTOUR_opener.jpg
ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives: 2018 CMI 25
Sep 07, 2018
CMI_25_18_World_Travel_opener.jpg
World Travel Inc.: 2018 CMI 25
Sep 07, 2018
CMI_25_18_SDI_opener.jpg
SDI Meetings & Incentives: 2018 CMI 25
Sep 07, 2018
MN_Sept_2018_Cover_Featured_Image_web.jpg
Radius Meetings & Events: 2018 CMI 25
Sep 07, 2018