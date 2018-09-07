McVeigh Global Meetings and Events: 2018 CMI 25

McVeigh Global Meetings and Events
New York, N.Y.
Corporate meetings in 2017: 749
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 10
Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical, insurance/financial services
The Latest
+ This spring, Fourth Wall Events, based in New York City, and WorldTek Events, New Haven, Conn., merged and together acquired McVeigh Associates. The combined companies are now the new McVeigh Global Meetings and Events, LLC.+ Jeff Guberman from Fourth Wall Events is the company’s new CEO, and Carvie Gillikin, also from Fourth Wall, is the chief revenue officer. Frank McVeigh from McVeigh Associates remains involved on the executive board, and Steve Casley from WorldTek Events is an executive vice president for the association business.+ The company now has offices in Long Island; New York City; New Haven, CT; San Diego, Calif.; the Washington, D.C., metro area; Miami; and Montreal. Additionally, McVeigh has access to offices and resources in Beijing and Brussels through an existing joint venture with Kellen.+ The blend of services from the three companies—venue sourcing, logistics, association management, sponsorship sales, audiovisual, production, and air travel management—is expected to greatly expand and globalize the company’s work.
Leadership
Jeff Guberman, CEO
Carvie Gillikin, Chief Revenue Officer
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 100,201
Full-time employees: 61 (pre-merger)
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 32%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 95%
