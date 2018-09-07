McVeigh Global Meetings and Events: 2018 CMI 25

New York, N.Y.

Corporate meetings in 2017: 749

Incentive travel programs in 2017: 10

Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical, insurance/financial services

+ This spring, Fourth Wall Events, based in New York City, and WorldTek Events, New Haven, Conn., merged and together acquired McVeigh Associates. The combined companies are now the new McVeigh Global Meetings and Events, LLC.

+ Jeff Guberman from Fourth Wall Events is the company’s new CEO, and Carvie Gillikin, also from Fourth Wall, is the chief revenue officer. Frank McVeigh from McVeigh Associates remains involved on the executive board, and Steve Casley from WorldTek Events is an executive vice president for the association business.

+ The company now has offices in Long Island; New York City; New Haven, CT; San Diego, Calif.; the Washington, D.C., metro area; Miami; and Montreal. Additionally, McVeigh has access to offices and resources in Beijing and Brussels through an existing joint venture with Kellen.