Maritz Global Events: 2018 CMI 25

Maritz Global Events
Fenton, Mo.
Corporate meetings in 2017: 6,647
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 339
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, healthcare/medical, computers/electronics
The Latest
+ The Event Industry Council inducted David Peckinpaugh, Maritz Global Events president, into its Hall of Leaders last fall, honoring his many industry contributions and accomplishments.+ Division President Steve O’Malley is chair-elect at Meeting Professionals International.+ In May, Maritz Global Events added four new partners in Latin America to its Maritz Global Meetings Network. The new partners in Brazil, Chile, Panama, and Mexico will work with the company’s global general manager, Eduardo Chaillo, to offer clients regional capabilities.+ In October 2017, Maritz Global Events announced the launch of Design Studio, which provides client services around the company’s experience design methodology, including event assessment and diagnostics, content and communications, guest engagement, wellness, and social responsibility. In January, Design Studio partnered with CPG Agency to expand its offerings.+ Earlier this year, Maritz Travel announced a partnership with West Corporation to offer enhanced virtual meeting solutions.+ Maritz Global Events’ two divisions, Maritz Travel and Experient, have added new leadership. John Wahle has joined Maritz Travel as vice president of technology, and Thad Lurie is the vice president of business intelligence and performance at Experient, a newly created role. Lurie leads Experient’s analytics team, which focuses on measuring and enhancing attendee experience, event attendance, and innovation.
Leadership
David Peckinpaugh, President, Maritz Global Events
Steve O’Malley, Division President, Maritz Travel, a Maritz Global Events company
Michael Guerriero, Division President, Experient, a Maritz Global Events company
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 2,132,828
Full-time employees: 1,372
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 9%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: undisclosed
Visit Us Online
