Maritz Global Events: 2018 CMI 25

Fenton, Mo.

Corporate meetings in 2017: 6,647

Incentive travel programs in 2017: 339

Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, healthcare/medical, computers/electronics

+ The Event Industry Council inducted David Peckinpaugh, Maritz Global Events president, into its Hall of Leaders last fall, honoring his many industry contributions and accomplishments.

+ Division President Steve O’Malley is chair-elect at Meeting Professionals International.

+ In May, Maritz Global Events added four new partners in Latin America to its Maritz Global Meetings Network. The new partners in Brazil, Chile, Panama, and Mexico will work with the company’s global general manager, Eduardo Chaillo, to offer clients regional capabilities.

+ In October 2017, Maritz Global Events announced the launch of Design Studio, which provides client services around the company’s experience design methodology, including event assessment and diagnostics, content and communications, guest engagement, wellness, and social responsibility. In January, Design Studio partnered with CPG Agency to expand its offerings.

+ Earlier this year, Maritz Travel announced a partnership with West Corporation to offer enhanced virtual meeting solutions.