ITA Group Inc.: 2018 CMI 25

West Des Moines, Iowa

Corporate meetings in 2017: 339

Incentive travel programs in 2017: 143

Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, tech/cloud

+ In August, ITA Grop acquired Hartmann Studios. With offices in San Francisco and Atlanta, Hartmann Studios is a full-service experiential design and production studio focusing on conceiving, creating and executing a vision to transform unique spaces into experiential environments.

+ ITA Group acquired Boston-based market research and strategy firm Chadwick Martin Bailey last fall. CMB, an American Marketing Association Gold Top 50 company, specializes in predictive analytics to help brands with loyalty-program development, customer-experience management, brand-health analysis, and more.

+ Maura McCarthy, former director of ITA Group’s internal creative agency Communication Solutions Group, has been named to the company’s executive leadership team as vice president, communication solutions. Communication Solutions Group was recognized with 28 MarCom Awards over the past year.

+ ITA Group received the Client Achievement Award from Visa DPS.

+ Over 30 members of ITA Group’s events, travel, and sales teams passed the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence Certified Incentive Specialist exam.