ITA Group Inc.: 2018 CMI 25

ITA Group Inc.
West Des Moines, Iowa
Corporate meetings in 2017: 339
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 143
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, tech/cloud
The Latest
+ In August, ITA Grop acquired Hartmann Studios. With offices in San Francisco and Atlanta, Hartmann Studios is a full-service experiential design and production studio focusing on conceiving, creating and executing a vision to transform unique spaces into experiential environments.+ ITA Group acquired Boston-based market research and strategy firm Chadwick Martin Bailey last fall. CMB, an American Marketing Association Gold Top 50 company, specializes in predictive analytics to help brands with loyalty-program development, customer-experience management, brand-health analysis, and more.+ Maura McCarthy, former director of ITA Group’s internal creative agency Communication Solutions Group, has been named to the company’s executive leadership team as vice president, communication solutions. Communication Solutions Group was recognized with 28 MarCom Awards over the past year.+ ITA Group received the Client Achievement Award from Visa DPS.+ Over 30 members of ITA Group’s events, travel, and sales teams passed the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence Certified Incentive Specialist exam.+ ITA Group won the United Way of Central Iowa 2018 Hand Raiser Award (300 – 799 employees category) honoring service to United Way through volunteering in central Iowa.
Leadership
Thomas J. Mahoney, Chairman and CEO
Brent Vander Waal, President and COO
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 268,000
Full-time employees: 486
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 30%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 63%
Back to the full 2018 CMI 25 list.
0 comments
Hide comments