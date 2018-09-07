George P. Johnson Experience Marketing: 2018 CMI 25

Auburn Hills, Mich.

Corporate meetings in 2017: 2,220

Incentive travel programs in 2017: <550

Top customer markets: automotive, insurance/financial services, computers/electronics

+ The company reports new client wins for Alibaba, NIO, Google, CapitalOne, Jaguar/Land Rover, Volkswagen, Magna International, Phillips 66, VMWare, and more.

+ With the growth of its global Nissan account, GPJ opened its second office in Nashville, allowing the Nissan team to be housed together near the car company headquarters. GPJ also opened a new office in Texas to support Toyota/Lexus clients, close to the new Toyota/Lexus headquarters in Plano, Tex.

+ In 2017, the Austin American Statesman named GPJ Austin a Top Workplace for the second year in a row.

+ New leadership in the company’s San Francisco office includes Nicole Feldman, vice president of client services (Cisco account), and Christopher Lisotta, senior director, strategy and planning. In Dallas, Ryan Hove has joined the company as director, strategy and planning, supporting Toyota and Lexus.

+ The company has also hired corporate security expert Todd Kmentt to lead the centralization of GPJ’s client security services.