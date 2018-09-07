Fox World Travel: 2018 CMI 25

Oshkosh, Wis.

Corporate meetings in 2017: 693

Incentive travel programs in 2017: 21

Top customer markets: aerospace/defense, insurance/financial services, manufacturing

+ In 2017, Inc. magazine named Fox World Travel to its Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. This was Fox World Travel’s 5th time to make the list, and its best ranking yet at No. 4,390, clocking in a three-year growth rate of 58 percent and 2016 revenues of $28.4 million.

+ Fox was a finalist for a 2018 Cvent Plannie Award in the “Best Return on Event” category.

+ In partnership with FlightStats, the company launched Fox Waivers 3i in July, a technology that will help travelers better navigate the impact of flight disruptions.

+ In May, Fox World Travel partnered with Delta Private Jets to more seamlessly offer private jet travel to clients.