Fox World Travel: 2018 CMI 25

Fox World Travel
Oshkosh, Wis.
Corporate meetings in 2017: 693
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 21
Top customer markets: aerospace/defense, insurance/financial services, manufacturing
The Latest
+ In 2017, Inc. magazine named Fox World Travel to its Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. This was Fox World Travel’s 5th time to make the list, and its best ranking yet at No. 4,390, clocking in a three-year growth rate of 58 percent and 2016 revenues of $28.4 million.+ Fox was a finalist for a 2018 Cvent Plannie Award in the “Best Return on Event” category.+ In partnership with FlightStats, the company launched Fox Waivers 3i in July, a technology that will help travelers better navigate the impact of flight disruptions.+ In May, Fox World Travel partnered with Delta Private Jets to more seamlessly offer private jet travel to clients.+ Fox has been offering its Simple Sourcing tool for about a year. The service, aimed at meeting planners or executive assistants, helps organizations negotiate and execute contracts for small meetings and events.
Leadership
James “Keller” Keller CTA, CTE, Vice President, Meetings and Incentives
David Juedes, Executive Chairman
Chip Juedes, CEO
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 134,383
Full-time employees: 260
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 24%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 4%
Visit Us Online
Corporate Meeting Solutions
Simple Sourcing Overview
Simple Sourcing White Paper
Back to the full 2018 CMI 25 list.
0 comments
Hide comments