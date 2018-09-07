Enterprise Events Group: 2018 CMI 25

Enterprise Events Group

San Rafael, Calif.

Corporate meetings in 2017: 265

Incentive travel programs in 2017: 50

Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, computers/electronics, food service

+ EEG has added an in-house production department, which allows it to provide more of an end-to-end suite of services for customers. One such customer, Apttus, recently held its annual user conference at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, for which EEG provided production services.