Menu
MN_Sept_2018_Cover_Featured_Image_web.jpg
CMI 25

Enterprise Events Group: 2018 CMI 25

Enterprise Events Group
San Rafael, Calif.
 
Corporate meetings in 2017: 265
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 50
Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, computers/electronics, food service
 

The Latest

+ EEG has added an in-house production department, which allows it to provide more of an end-to-end suite of services for customers. One such customer, Apttus, recently held its annual user conference at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, for which EEG provided production services. 
+ The company now sell its proprietary registration software, Event360, to about 50 percent of its client base.
 

Leadership

Matthew Gillam, Cofounder 
Richard Calcaterra, Cofounder
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 308,275
Full-time employees: 146
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 25%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 80%
 
 
TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Corporate Toolbox Global Events Planning
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
CMI25_18_ALTOUR_opener.jpg
ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives: 2018 CMI 25
Sep 07, 2018
CMI_25_18_World_Travel_opener.jpg
World Travel Inc.: 2018 CMI 25
Sep 07, 2018
CMI_25_18_SDI_opener.jpg
SDI Meetings & Incentives: 2018 CMI 25
Sep 07, 2018
MN_Sept_2018_Cover_Featured_Image_web.jpg
Radius Meetings & Events: 2018 CMI 25
Sep 07, 2018