Enterprise Events Group: 2018 CMI 25

Enterprise Events Group
San Rafael, Calif.
Corporate meetings in 2017: 265
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 50
Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, computers/electronics, food service
The Latest
+ EEG has added an in-house production department, which allows it to provide more of an end-to-end suite of services for customers. One such customer, Apttus, recently held its annual user conference at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, for which EEG provided production services.+ The company now sell its proprietary registration software, Event360, to about 50 percent of its client base.
Leadership
Matthew Gillam, Cofounder
Richard Calcaterra, Cofounder
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 308,275
Full-time employees: 146
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 25%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 80%
