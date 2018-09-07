CWT Meetings & Events: 2018 CMI 25

CWT Meetings & Events
Corporate meetings in 2017: 823
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 77
Top customer markets: services, pharmaceutical, telecommunications,insurance/financial
The Latest
+ CWT M&E launched partnerships in 2017 with Kapow (now part of Cvent), which allows companies to find and book unique venues and curated experiences (dining, retail, sports, entertainment, etc.), and MeetingsBooker, an online booking tool for small, unique meeting and event spaces.+ Leadership additions at CWT M&E include Saskia Gentil, vice president, strategic solutions, meetings & events, global, who joins the London office from American Express Global Business Travel. In addition, Beau Ballin, senior director of sales, and Sarah Snyder, creative director, both joined the Minneapolis-St. Paul area meetings and events team from similar roles at MotivAction.+ The company now offers creative solutions to clients, including digital and print pre-trip materials; custom communication plans to drive engagement before, during, and after meetings; and mobile event apps.+ CWT M&E, shortlisted for Global Agency of the Year at the Conference & Incentive Travel Awards, took home second place, or “highly commended,” at the September 2017 event.+ Based in the host city for Super Bowl LII in February 2018, CWT M&E parent organization Carlson Companies joined the City of Minneapolis and the Super Bowl Committee on an Anti-Trafficking Committee, funding efforts to fight sex trafficking and developing a plan that can be replicated by other cities and venues for large-scale events.
Leadership
Cindy Fisher, Executive Vice President and Global Head
Tony Wagner, Vice President, Americas and South Pacific Region
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 152,189
Full-time employees: 1,590
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 19%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 23%
