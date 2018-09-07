Creative Group Inc.: 2018 CMI 25

Appleton, Wis.

Corporate meetings in 2017: 459

Incentive travel programs in 2017: 105

Top customer markets: automotive, insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical

+ In September 2017, Creative Group acquired The Performance Group of Northern California, a meeting, event, and incentive agency based in the San Francisco Bay area. TPG leaders Deb Parsons and Monica Logan have been named to the Creative Group leadership team.

+ The purchase continues Creative Group’s growth after its acquisition in 2015 by Direct Travel. Creative Group has since acquired Masterplan Inc., and Direct Travel has merged with Canada’s Vision Travel, which has a Toronto-based meetings and incentives division called Strategic Meetings + Incentives.

+ With risk management in mind, Creative Group began offering Pinpointe, an app that helps participants and planners stay connected, with chat, messaging, notifications, participant lists, note taking features, and more.

+ Creative Group has brought in Pete Dufner as an experience design director to execute the company’s i|xperience design approach, which aims to immerse meeting and incentive participants in the client’s messaging and brand and create behavior-changing experiences.