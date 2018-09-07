Menu
Creative Group Inc.: 2018 CMI 25

Creative Group Inc.

Appleton, Wis.
 
Corporate meetings in 2017: 459
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 105
Top customer markets: automotive, insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical
 

The Latest

+ In September 2017, Creative Group acquired The Performance Group of Northern California, a meeting, event, and incentive agency based in the San Francisco Bay area. TPG leaders Deb Parsons and Monica Logan have been named to the Creative Group leadership team.
+ The purchase continues Creative Group’s growth after its acquisition in 2015 by Direct Travel.  Creative Group has since acquired Masterplan Inc., and Direct Travel has merged with Canada’s Vision Travel, which has a Toronto-based meetings and incentives division called Strategic Meetings + Incentives.
+ With risk management in mind, Creative Group began offering Pinpointe, an app that helps participants and planners stay connected, with chat, messaging, notifications, participant lists, note taking features, and more.
+ Creative Group has brought in Pete Dufner as an experience design director to execute the company’s i|xperience design approach, which aims to immerse meeting and incentive participants in the client’s messaging and brand and create behavior-changing experiences.
+ In other personnel news, Glenn Darlington joined the company as senior vice president, business development from a position as senior vice president and general manager at Reward Studio by Maritz, and Mark Warman came on as vice president, business services, responsible for the company’s finance, technology, and procurement operations.
 

Leadership 

Janet Traphagen, President
Glenn Darlington, Senior Vice President, Business Development
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 136,596
Full-time employees: 231
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 17%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 81%
 

Visit Us Online

Website
Video
Whitepaper
 
TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Corporate Toolbox Global Events Planning
