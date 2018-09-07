Conference Direct: 2018 CMI 25

ConferenceDirect
West Hollywood, Calif.
Corporate meetings in 2017: 292
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 42
Top customer markets: telecommunications, computers/electronics, nonprofit associations
The Latest
+ ConferenceDirect, founded in 1998, is celebrating its 20-year anniversary.+ Company CEO Brian Stevens is the immediate past president of Meeting Professionals International.+ In January, Larry Hanson joined ConferenceDirect as chief marketing officer from his position at Marriott International, where he was head of global meetings and general manager at The Westin Moana Surfrider.+ This spring, the company made a commitment to the fight against human trafficking by signing The Code, a set of guidelines established by anti-trafficking group ECPAT that include training employees and adding language to vendor contracts around zero tolerance for sexual exploitation of children.+ At ConferenceDirect’s annual partner meeting, the company presented a $100,000 donation to the Alliance for Housing and Healing.
Leadership
Brian D. Stevens, CEO
Jerry Horan, President & COO
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 127,438
Full-time employees: 89
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 7%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 35%
0 comments
Hide comments