Conference Direct: 2018 CMI 25

West Hollywood, Calif.

Corporate meetings in 2017: 292

Incentive travel programs in 2017: 42

Top customer markets: telecommunications, computers/electronics, nonprofit associations

+ ConferenceDirect, founded in 1998, is celebrating its 20-year anniversary.

+ Company CEO Brian Stevens is the immediate past president of Meeting Professionals International.

+ In January, Larry Hanson joined ConferenceDirect as chief marketing officer from his position at Marriott International, where he was head of global meetings and general manager at The Westin Moana Surfrider.

+ This spring, the company made a commitment to the fight against human trafficking by signing The Code, a set of guidelines established by anti-trafficking group ECPAT that include training employees and adding language to vendor contracts around zero tolerance for sexual exploitation of children.