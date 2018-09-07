Bishop-McCann, LLC: 2018 CMI 25

Kansas City, Mo.

Corporate meetings in 2017: 279

Incentive travel programs in 2017: 10

Top customer markets: services, pharmaceutical, telecommunications,insurance/financial

+ The company introduced Ofactor surveys to clients, a neuroscience-based tool that measures the organizational trust levels of attendees. With increased trust the ultimate success metric, Bishop-McCann can use the Ofactor tool to measure trust levels before and after key meetings and events and identify specific behaviors by leaders and managers that produce higher job satisfaction and less stress among employees and customers.

+ In April, Bishop-McCann entered into agreements with SME Entertainment and SpeakInc to expand on the speakers and entertainers it provides through its events services team.

+ In February, the company added to its production portfolio by entering into a relationship with Platinum KC, an events production company.

+ Among the company’s newest clients are McDonald’s, Sprint, Stella & Dot, Wireless Lifestyles, ZipRecruiter, 24Seven, TireHub, and Western Veterinarians Association.

+ Tamara Duffy joined the Bishop-McCann team as sales director in its recently opened New York office. The company also has offices in Kansas City, Chicago, San Francisco, and Minneapolis.