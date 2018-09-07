Menu
CMI 25

Bishop-McCann, LLC: 2018 CMI 25

CMI_25_18_BishopMcCann_opener.jpg
Bishop-McCann, LLC

Kansas City, Mo.
 
Corporate meetings in 2017: 279
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 10
Top customer markets: services, pharmaceutical, telecommunications,insurance/financial 
 

The Latest

+ The company introduced Ofactor surveys to clients, a neuroscience-based tool that measures the organizational trust levels of attendees. With increased trust the ultimate success metric, Bishop-McCann can use the Ofactor tool to measure trust levels before and after key meetings and events and identify specific behaviors by leaders and managers that produce higher job satisfaction and less stress among employees and customers.
+ In April, Bishop-McCann entered into agreements with SME Entertainment and SpeakInc to expand on the speakers and entertainers it provides through its events services team.
+ In February, the company added to its production portfolio by entering into a relationship with Platinum KC, an events production company.
+ Among the company’s newest clients are McDonald’s, Sprint, Stella & Dot, Wireless Lifestyles, ZipRecruiter, 24Seven, TireHub, and Western Veterinarians Association.
+ Tamara Duffy joined the Bishop-McCann team as sales director in its recently opened New York office. The company also has offices in Kansas City, Chicago, San Francisco, and Minneapolis.
+ Kansas City Business Journal has again named Bishop-McCann to its Top Private Companies list.
 

Leadership 

Rob Adams, President and CEO
Dan Nilsen, Founder
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 80,057
Full-time employees: 86
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 6%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 91%
 

Back to the full 2018 CMI 25 list.
 
 
 
