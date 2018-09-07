BI WORLDWIDE: 2018 CMI 25

Minneapolis

Corporate meetings in 2017: 430

Incentive travel programs in 2017: 353

Top customer markets: automotive, healthcare/medical, manufacturing

+ In April, BI WORLDWIDE announced its acquisition of Bunchball, a gamification solutions provider for motivating sales teams, boosting employee collaboration, and more.

+ In November 2017, Paul Bergeron was promoted from within to the role of senior vice president, responsible for leading all operating areas of BIW’s Event Solutions Group.

+ The company has developed a relationship with MiMeetings, the ground transportation solutions company for meetings, and has expanded its use of Expedia, Cvent, and Amadeus in its self-booking solution.

+ The company has announced plans to add a new office in New Jersey.