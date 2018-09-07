Menu
CMI 25

BI WORLDWIDE: 2018 CMI 25

BI WORLDWIDE

Minneapolis
Corporate meetings in 2017: 430
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 353
Top customer markets: automotive, healthcare/medical, manufacturing
 

The Latest

+ In April, BI WORLDWIDE announced its acquisition of Bunchball, a gamification solutions provider for motivating sales teams, boosting employee collaboration, and more.
+ In November 2017, Paul Bergeron was promoted from within to the role of senior vice president, responsible for leading all operating areas of BIW’s Event Solutions Group.
+ The company has developed a relationship with MiMeetings, the ground transportation solutions company for meetings, and has expanded its use of Expedia, Cvent, and Amadeus in its self-booking solution.
+ The company has announced plans to add a new office in New Jersey.
+ The firm was named one of the Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. It contributes to the community through organizations such as Second Harvest and offers a charitable contribution option on its internal rewards platform (as well as on the reward/recognition platforms sold to customers).  Earned points can be redeemed to make a cash donation to selected charities.
 

Leadership 

Larry Schoenecker, CEO 
Paul Bergeron, Senior Vice President, Event Solutions 
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 521,000
Full-time employees: 1,530
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 31%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 93%
 
Back to the full 2018 CMI 25 list.
 
TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Corporate Toolbox Global Events Planning
