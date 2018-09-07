BCD Meetings & Events: 2018 CMI 25

Chicago

Corporate meetings in 2017: 34,089

Incentive travel programs in 2017: 1,893

Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical

+ BCD Meetings & Events acquired Grass Roots Meetings & Events at the end of 2017. That 220-employee U.K.-based company, with a focus on strategic meetings management, has diversified BCD global service offerings, with new sourcing technology and expanded delegate management solutions.

+ After seven years at Cvent, Jeannie Griffin returned to BCD Meetings & Events last fall, with a new role as vice president, product & technology solutions.

+ In April, the company launched Simple Meetings, an online self-service tool that allows users to access a global sourcing inventory and instantly book meeting space and sleeping rooms for simple meetings. The system can be configured to comply with corporate meeting policy.

+ In June, BCD Meetings & Events released Expense, a new product on its MeetingSource platform designed to provide a secure and efficient process for capturing, verifying, and reporting healthcare professional and other non-employee expense reimbursements.