BCD Meetings & Events: 2018 CMI 25

BCD Meetings & Events, LLC
Chicago
Corporate meetings in 2017: 34,089
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 1,893
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical
The Latest
+ BCD Meetings & Events acquired Grass Roots Meetings & Events at the end of 2017. That 220-employee U.K.-based company, with a focus on strategic meetings management, has diversified BCD global service offerings, with new sourcing technology and expanded delegate management solutions.+ After seven years at Cvent, Jeannie Griffin returned to BCD Meetings & Events last fall, with a new role as vice president, product & technology solutions.+ In April, the company launched Simple Meetings, an online self-service tool that allows users to access a global sourcing inventory and instantly book meeting space and sleeping rooms for simple meetings. The system can be configured to comply with corporate meeting policy.+ In June, BCD Meetings & Events released Expense, a new product on its MeetingSource platform designed to provide a secure and efficient process for capturing, verifying, and reporting healthcare professional and other non-employee expense reimbursements.+ BCD Meeting & Event’s sister organizations include Advito, which provides meetings research to customers and the travel industry, and BCD Travel. BCD Sports is an independent operating unit of BCD M&E focused on athletic travel and experiences.
Leadership
Scott Graf, Global President
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 1,050,354
Full-time employees: 1,430
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 51%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 66.5%
