Menu
809MN_CMI_25_Imagery_for_web.jpg
CMI 25

BCD Meetings & Events: 2018 CMI 25

BCD Meetings & Events, LLC

Chicago
 
Corporate meetings in 2017: 34,089
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 1,893
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical
 

The Latest

+ BCD Meetings & Events acquired Grass Roots Meetings & Events at the end of 2017. That 220-employee U.K.-based company, with a focus on strategic meetings management, has diversified BCD global service offerings, with new sourcing technology and expanded delegate management solutions.
+ After seven years at Cvent, Jeannie Griffin returned to BCD Meetings & Events last fall, with a new role as vice president, product & technology solutions.
+ In April, the company launched Simple Meetings, an online self-service tool that allows users to access a global sourcing inventory and instantly book meeting space and sleeping rooms for simple meetings. The system can be configured to comply with corporate meeting policy.
+ In June, BCD Meetings & Events released Expense, a new product on its MeetingSource platform designed to provide a secure and efficient process for capturing, verifying, and reporting healthcare professional and other non-employee expense reimbursements.
+ BCD Meeting & Event’s sister organizations include Advito, which provides meetings research to customers and the travel industry, and BCD Travel. BCD Sports is an independent operating unit of BCD M&E focused on athletic travel and experiences.
 

Leadership

Scott Graf, Global President
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 1,050,354
Full-time employees: 1,430
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 51%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 66.5%
 

Back to the full 2018 CMI 25 list.

 

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Corporate Toolbox Global Events Planning
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
CMI25_18_ALTOUR_opener.jpg
ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives: 2018 CMI 25
Sep 07, 2018
CMI_25_18_World_Travel_opener.jpg
World Travel Inc.: 2018 CMI 25
Sep 07, 2018
CMI_25_18_SDI_opener.jpg
SDI Meetings & Incentives: 2018 CMI 25
Sep 07, 2018
MN_Sept_2018_Cover_Featured_Image_web.jpg
Radius Meetings & Events: 2018 CMI 25
Sep 07, 2018