Ashfield Meetings & Events: 2018 CMI 25

Ashfield Meetings & Events
Ivyland, Pa.
Corporate meetings in 2017: 1,669
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 8
Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical
The Latest
+ Ashfield published its 2018 Science of Healthcare Professional Meetings white paper, a follow-up to its 2016 Future of Meetings white paper. Among the findings: Meetings have overtaken professional publications as the preferred channel for physicians to get their medical education.+ The company’s website has been completely revamped with a new emphasis on its “Certainty with Impact” theme.+ Debbie Liberio has joined the company as vice president of business development, bringing with her almost 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. In other personnel news, Maria Palmer has been promoted to executive director in the Indianapolis office, with both operational and leadership responsibilities.+ The company launched a new inter-nal employee-educa-tion platform, and its Future Focus staff development program is in its third year.+ The U.S. division’s charitable initiative, Ashfield Cares, is now in its second year, with employees supporting organizations that are meaningful to them, including the Support Our Troops Care Pak Program.
Leadership
Gavin Houston, CEO, Americas
Laura Brown, Senior Vice President, Client Operations
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 432,666
Full-time employees: 348
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 32%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 81%
Visit Us Online
New Website
White Paper: The Science of Healthcare Professional Meetings
Download: Delivering Healthcare Meetings with Certainty
Back to the full 2018 CMI 25 list.
