Ashfield Meetings & Events: 2018 CMI 25

Ivyland, Pa.

Corporate meetings in 2017: 1,669

Incentive travel programs in 2017: 8

Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical

+ Ashfield published its 2018 Science of Healthcare Professional Meetings white paper, a follow-up to its 2016 Future of Meetings white paper. Among the findings: Meetings have overtaken professional publications as the preferred channel for physicians to get their medical education.

+ The company’s website has been completely revamped with a new emphasis on its “Certainty with Impact” theme.

+ Debbie Liberio has joined the company as vice president of business development, bringing with her almost 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. In other personnel news, Maria Palmer has been promoted to executive director in the Indianapolis office, with both operational and leadership responsibilities.

+ The company launched a new inter-nal employee-educa-tion platform, and its Future Focus staff development program is in its third year.