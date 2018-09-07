American Express Meetings & Events: 2018 CMI 25

Jersey City, N.J.

Corporate meetings in 2017: 75,020

Incentive travel programs in 2017: 3,375

Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical, computers/electronics

+ In the past year, American Express Global Business Travel has been in acquisition mode, bringing two U. K.–based companies into the fold that will improve the capabilities and footprint of its American Express Meetings & Events arm. In September 2017, the company acquired Banks Sadler, the international event management agency. Then in February 2018, it announced plans to acquire Hogg Robinson Group, which has a strong suite of meetings and events products and services. The deal is expected to close later this year. AEGBT has also acquired further shares of American Express GBT Spain, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary.

+ AEM&E’s 2018 Global Meetings & Events forecast included research into the risks and challenges of managing compliant meetings in China, as well as a report on how to think about attendee personas as they relate to meeting design. Other thought-leadership reports have included “Focus on the Why: How Branding Principles Can Guide Your Event Design.”