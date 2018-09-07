Menu
CMI 25

ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives: 2018 CMI 25

CMI25_18_ALTOUR_opener.jpg
Start Slideshow

ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives 

Minneapolis 

 

Corporate meetings in 2017: 500
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 32
Top customer markets: Insurance/financial services, manufacturing, business services
 

The Latest

+ ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives is a division of ALTOUR International, which made headlines in mid-2017 for its merger with Travel Leaders Group Holdings. Annual sales for the combined travel agency organization are $24 billion.
+ The meetings and incentives team was a finalist for a 2018 Cvent Plannie Award in the SMM Program of the Year category.
+ The ALTOUR M&I team made a commitment to new charitable goals in 2017, and as a result, donated 1,100 pounds of food to a local food pantry; raised $1,000 for Children’s Hospitals (and received a 150 percent match from ALTOUR), and collected more than $2,500 worth of toys for the Toys for Tots program.

Leadership

Mary Sue Leathers President, ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives
Alexandre Chemla, Founder and President
Barry Noskeau, Executive Vice President and COO 
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 95,243
Full-time employees: 1,631
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 4.15%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 9%
 

Visit Us Online 

Website 

LinkedIn 

 

Back to the full 2018 CMI 25 list.

 
Start Slideshow
TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Corporate Toolbox Global Events Planning
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
CMI_25_18_World_Travel_opener.jpg
World Travel Inc.: 2018 CMI 25
Sep 07, 2018
CMI_25_18_SDI_opener.jpg
SDI Meetings & Incentives: 2018 CMI 25
Sep 07, 2018
MN_Sept_2018_Cover_Featured_Image_web.jpg
Radius Meetings & Events: 2018 CMI 25
Sep 07, 2018
CMI_25_18_One10_opener.jpg
One10: 2018 CMI 25
Sep 07, 2018