ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives: 2018 CMI 25

Minneapolis

Corporate meetings in 2017: 500

Incentive travel programs in 2017: 32

Top customer markets: Insurance/financial services, manufacturing, business services

+ ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives is a division of ALTOUR International, which made headlines in mid-2017 for its merger with Travel Leaders Group Holdings. Annual sales for the combined travel agency organization are $24 billion.

+ The meetings and incentives team was a finalist for a 2018 Cvent Plannie Award in the SMM Program of the Year category.