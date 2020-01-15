Skip navigation
Can Workplace Policies Prevent Burnout?

If your meeting team has devolved into a bunch of never-unplugged, ever-stressed staffers, consider setting new limits on workplace communications.

In addition to travel overload and death by details, meeting planning can become stressful for some when the team embraces an always-on, constantly connected culture. That might be appropriate in the weeks leading up to a conference, but what happens if that 24/7-email-checking mentality is the norm or when the conference team is so busy that it’s always a few weeks away from the next event? Employees who are passionate and committed can quickly fall victim to workplace burnout.

Check out this article from Inc., where the author suggests a number of ways to set limits on communications that allow employees to unplug without sacrificing productivity.

