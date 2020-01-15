Can Workplace Policies Prevent Burnout?

In addition to travel overload and death by details, meeting planning can become stressful for some when the team embraces an always-on, constantly connected culture. That might be appropriate in the weeks leading up to a conference, but what happens if that 24/7-email-checking mentality is the norm or when the conference team is so busy that it’s always a few weeks away from the next event? Employees who are passionate and committed can quickly fall victim to workplace burnout.

Check out this article from Inc., where the author suggests a number of ways to set limits on communications that allow employees to unplug without sacrificing productivity.