10 Places to Meet Fellow Planners This Year

This week marks the inaugural Power of Purpose: Business Events Industry Week, a multi-association series of events taking place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.

The series will include the International Association of Exhibitions and Events’ Women’s Leadership Forum, March 23-24; Professional Convention Management Association’s Visionary Awards, March 24; Destination Showcase, an exhibition and educational event hosted by Destinations International and PCMA, March 25; an Events Industry Council workshop called “Accelerating Equity in the Events Industry,” March 23; and more.

After two years of mostly virtual meetings, Business Events Industry Week provides planners and suppliers an opportunity to reconnect and recharge. But it’s far from the only face-to-face opportunity this year, as industry organizations get back to meeting in full force.

We’ve collected a list of happenings throughout 2022, with notes on those that support hosted-buyer programs (typically inclusive of registration, housing, and flight stipends) plus other discounts for planners. And don’t forget local chapter meetings of meetings-industry associations—smaller events that can be easier to navigate than some of the larger industry conferences and that are often very modestly priced.



April 11-14

Cvent Connect

Caesars Forum

Las Vegas

Deal: Meeting planners can get $300 off the registration fee with participation in the Trade Show Incentive Program, which requires six appointments with exhibitors.



April 20-23

Society for Incentive Travel Excellence Global Conference

Convention Centre Dublin

Dublin, Ireland

Deal: Meeting planners can apply to be a hosted buyer.



May 2-5

Catersource + The Special Event

Anaheim Convention Center

Anaheim, Calif.

Deal: Early-bird pricing in effect through April 8.



June 5-8

Professional Convention Management Association EduCon

Hyatt Regency New Orleans

Deal: Scholarship and hosted buyer deadlines are March 31. Early-bird rates end April 29



June 21-23

Meeting Planners International World Education Conference

Moscone Center

San Francisco

Deal: Meeting planners can apply to be a hosted buyer



June 22-24

Financial and Insurance Conference Professional 2022 Education Forum

The Langham Huntington

Pasadena, Calif.

Deal: Meetings planners who register by May 6 get $100 off the registration fee.



August 14-17

Global Business Travel Association Convention 2022

San Diego Convention Center

San Diego

Deal: A convention-ambassador program provides discounted registration to allied and direct members who volunteer to work at least eight hours at the event.



September 11-21

Pharma Forum

Bethesda Marriott

Bethesda, Md.

Deal: Medical and life-sciences meeting professionals who register by June 17 and sign up for eight appointments with suppliers get free registration



October 11-13

IMEX America

Mandalay Bay

Las Vegas

Deal: Meeting planners can apply to be a hosted buyer.



November 13-16

Financial and Insurance Conference Professionals 2022 Annual Conference

Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport

Boston, Mass.

Registration information is not yet available.