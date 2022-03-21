10 Places to Meet Fellow Planners This Year

This week marks the inaugural Power of Purpose: Business Events Industry Week, a multi-association series of events taking place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.
The series will include the International Association of Exhibitions and Events’ Women’s Leadership Forum, March 23-24; Professional Convention Management Association’s Visionary Awards, March 24; Destination Showcase, an exhibition and educational event hosted by Destinations International and PCMA, March 25; an Events Industry Council workshop called “Accelerating Equity in the Events Industry,” March 23; and more.
After two years of mostly virtual meetings, Business Events Industry Week provides planners and suppliers an opportunity to reconnect and recharge. But it’s far from the only face-to-face opportunity this year, as industry organizations get back to meeting in full force.
We’ve collected a list of happenings throughout 2022, with notes on those that support hosted-buyer programs (typically inclusive of registration, housing, and flight stipends) plus other discounts for planners. And don’t forget local chapter meetings of meetings-industry associations—smaller events that can be easier to navigate than some of the larger industry conferences and that are often very modestly priced.
April 11-14
Cvent Connect
Caesars Forum
Las Vegas
Deal: Meeting planners can get $300 off the registration fee with participation in the Trade Show Incentive Program, which requires six appointments with exhibitors.
April 20-23
Society for Incentive Travel Excellence Global Conference
Convention Centre Dublin
Dublin, Ireland
Deal: Meeting planners can apply to be a hosted buyer.
May 2-5
Catersource + The Special Event
Anaheim Convention Center
Anaheim, Calif.
Deal: Early-bird pricing in effect through April 8.
June 5-8
Professional Convention Management Association EduCon
Hyatt Regency New Orleans
Deal: Scholarship and hosted buyer deadlines are March 31. Early-bird rates end April 29
June 21-23
Meeting Planners International World Education Conference
Moscone Center
San Francisco
Deal: Meeting planners can apply to be a hosted buyer
June 22-24
Financial and Insurance Conference Professional 2022 Education Forum
The Langham Huntington
Pasadena, Calif.
Deal: Meetings planners who register by May 6 get $100 off the registration fee.
August 14-17
Global Business Travel Association Convention 2022
San Diego Convention Center
San Diego
Deal: A convention-ambassador program provides discounted registration to allied and direct members who volunteer to work at least eight hours at the event.
September 11-21
Pharma Forum
Bethesda Marriott
Bethesda, Md.
Deal: Medical and life-sciences meeting professionals who register by June 17 and sign up for eight appointments with suppliers get free registration
October 11-13
IMEX America
Mandalay Bay
Las Vegas
Deal: Meeting planners can apply to be a hosted buyer.
November 13-16
Financial and Insurance Conference Professionals 2022 Annual Conference
Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport
Boston, Mass.
Registration information is not yet available.