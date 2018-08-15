ITA Group Acquires Experiential Production Firm Hartmann Studios

ITA Group, one of the country’s largest independent meeting and incentive houses, announced this week its purchase of experiential design and production company Hartmann Studios.



For ITA, the addition of Hartmann Studios’ capabilities in creative content development; turnkey production, stages and sets; and audiovisual and lighting allows the firm to bring experiential design and production entirely in-house and directly connect event strategy and event execution. Mark Guelfi, Hartmann Studios president and CEO, says that ITA Group and Hartmann Studios “will offer fully developed, holistic solutions for live events: experiential design, creative content, production, and a full range of attendee services covering everything from travel and hospitality to comprehensive communications.”



In conjunction with its other subsidiary--market research and strategy firm Chadwick Martin Bailey, acquired last fall--ITA is now able to offer end-to-end service, including elements such as data-based planning strategy, program design, activation, experiential events, and measurement.



ITA Group, based in West Des Moines, Iowa, executed nearly 500 corporate meetings and incentives in 2017. Hartmann Studios has office in San Francisco and Atlanta.