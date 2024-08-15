Green Growth: Events Agency Buys Sustainability Firm

Events agency emc3 has acquired sustainability consultancy From Now to broaden its sustainability tools and deepen its commitment to less-wasteful meetings.

With offices in London; Boston; Melbourne, Australia; and Lagos, Nigeria, emc3 has made a name for itself producing large corporate events—think HubSpot’s 21,000-attendee INBOUND conference, Google’s hybrid Partner Awards, and LinkedIn’s Talent Connect.

While these conferences can have a huge impact on attendees, like any event, they can also do a number on the environment by creating food waste, surplus swag, single-use décor, and, of course, transportation emissions. With the acquisition of From Now, emc3 plans to leverage that organization’s experience with goal setting, reduction strategies, measurement and benchmarking, and supplier auditing to help clients implement more environmentally friendly practices.

emc3 has also announced that it will add two roles, a junior sustainability coordinator and a business development manager, to support its growth in the sustainability sector.

“This acquisition is a significant step towards our goal of creating a lasting legacy and having a positive impact on the world,” said emc3 CEO Alistair Graham. “Together, we will push the boundaries of what is possible.”