Menu
McKelvey_WeWork
Miguel McKelvey, co-founder, WeWork
Meeting Planning Toolbox>Sustainability

Where’s the Beef? Not at WeWork’s Meetings

Ordering the prosciutto-wrapped asparagus and mini-burgers for your appetizer trays? Not if you’re a meeting planner for WeWork. The New York–based company that rents shared office spaces around the world has instituted a new policy stating that it will not serve poultry, pork, or red meat at company events. The company has also announced that its 6,000 employees will not be able to expense meals that include meat.

In an email first reported by Bloomberg, company co-founder Miguel McKelvey announced that its upcoming “Summer Camp” retreat for employees and the members who rent its spaces would be going vegetarian. “New research indicates that avoiding meat is one of the biggest things an individual can do to reduce their personal environmental impact,” said McKelvey in the email, “even more than switching to a hybrid car.”

In 2017, WeWork’s Summer Camp drew approximately 2,000 employees and 3,000 guests to Eridge Park, a country estate about an hour and a half south of London, and the company will return in August. While “Camp” is often used as a euphemism for “conference,” (think Atlassian’s Atlas Camp or Keller Williams’ Mega Camp), WeWork’s festival-like Summer Camp takes its name at face value, with lodging in teepees, yurts, safari tents, nylon tents, and pop-up rooms for two. (Choose between lodging areas like general camping, quiet camping, and up-all-night camping.) Activities include roller skating, boxing, hip hop yoga, tree climbing, paddleboarding, croquet, axe throwing, foraging, badminton, and beatboxing. But definitely no hotdog-eating competitions.

WeWork’s decision follows the company’s recent internal efforts to cut down on the use of plastic and redistribute waste food from its events to charities.

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
solar panel
Caesars Gives the Earth a Hug: Plans to Cut Emissions 95 Percent
Jun 15, 2018
Eco-lightbulb
Industry Leaders Take First Steps Toward Sustainable Events Standards
May 22, 2018
Positive Impact
Positive Impact Releases #CSRshare Day 2018 Report
May 17, 2018
Goodr
When It Comes to Food Waste, this App Is Goodr
May 07, 2018