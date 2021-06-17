Thank you, Pandemic! (Really)

One of the positive outcomes of the pandemic shut down was the dramatic decrease in carbon emissions because of limited volume in all modes of transportation: few flights, limited train trips, minimal autos on the road, and virtually no cruises. According to the Global Carbon Project (GCP) global carbon emission levels were down a record 7 percent in 2020.

Many companies and countries have committed to reducing their carbon emission goals or achieving carbon neutrality over the next several years. Unintentionally, corporate travel bans, and government restrictions of 2020 helped them get closer to those goals. However, I fear that as corporate business travel and face-to-face events come roaring back, we will have amnesia and return to business as usual. That’s exactly what happened after the Great Recession. According to the GCP, carbon emissions rebounded 5 percent in 2010 from the lower 2008 levels; I am hopeful that we will not give up all the positive momentum made over the past 15 months.