Microsoft Jacks Up Internal Travel Tax

If you have Microsoft employees flying in to attend your events, know that their participation will start costing them a bit more this year. That’s because the company has just raised the carbon fee it charges its traveling employees by a lot.

In a March 10 post on the official Microsoft blog, Brad Smith, president and vice chair, and Lucas Joppa, chief environmental officer, presented an update on the company’s sustainability commitments. They outlined the company’s progress on emission outputs, noting that direct emissions from company operations (referred to as Scope 1) and indirect emissions from purchased electricity (Scope 2) have both gone down significantly. However, other indirect emissions from areas such as distribution, use of products sold, employee commutes, and business travel (Scope 3) have not seen the same kinds of improvements.