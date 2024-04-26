Look Who’s Supporting Net-Zero Now

The Net-Zero Carbon Events initiative has a new and significant voice behind it: the Global Business Travel Association.

GBTA, with more than 8,000 members around the world focused on the business-travel and meeting sectors, has signed on as a supporter of the sustainability campaign and also plans to use the net-zero framework as it develops its events in the future.

“For our members, industry, and for the work we do as an association, GBTA is deeply committed and active in helping to create a more sustainable future for global business travel. We are pleased to be part of the Net-Zero Carbon Events initiative and working with the [Joint Meetings Industry Council] and other key organizations to bring the power of our collective efforts to ensure more net zero-focused approaches to the very significant sector of meetings and events,” said Suzanne Neufang, (right) CEO, GBTA.

NZCE: What Is It?

The Net-Zero Carbon Events initiative launched in 2021, delivering a pledge signed by more than 100 industry organizations to the United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP 26. The pledge: to work towards net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, with an interim goal of a 50-percent reduction by 2030. (Read the full pledge.)

At each U.N. Climate Change Conference since then, NZCE has furthered its mission, unveiling new resources and best-practice information for organizations that are working toward net-zero events.

Today, NZCE is in its implementation phase and continues to build on its resources for business-event professionals. The organization’s comprehensive resource page includes everything from the full 78-page Roadmap for the Events Industry (and its executive summary) to seven guidance documents on key topics such as food waste, venue energy, carbon offsetting, and measurement. All resource materials are free and available to anyone.

To date, more than 600 organizations have either taken the pledge or signed on as supporters. GBTA joins other associations, such as the International Congress and Convention Association and the Professional Convention Management Association; planning companies, such as Maritz Global Events, Proske, and MCI; show organizers, such as RX and Informa (MeetingsNet’s parent company); venues such as Messe Frankfurt and Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, and many other event-related organizations.