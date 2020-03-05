Skip navigation
Leading the Charge to Save the Planet

As you gear up for events season, use this gallery as your refresher course in sustainability.

Sustainability is becoming the norm in meetings and events because meeting planners are leading the charge for change. It shouldn’t be surprising; hospitality and event professionals travel more than most and are exposed to new ideas. We are an industry full of early adopters. We are also an industry that likes to share best practices, whether through association resources, like the Events Industry Council’s Center for Sustainable Events, or by making a commitment to avoid single-use plastics.

Use this gallery as a refresher course in sustainability and a resource for choosing the best hotels, menus, and even coffee cups for your event.

