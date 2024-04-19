Got an Hour for the Earth?

For more than half a century, April 22 has been celebrated as Earth Day, a day to support efforts to protect the environment. Since 2019, The Sustainable Events Forum has marked Earth Day with a free virtual event, and its fifth Earth Day for Event People runs from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. ET.

The solution-packed agenda will include the experiences of a conference organizer that removed everything single-use from an event; an environmental charity that served a vegetarian gala menu; Stratos winery, which took one action to reduce total emissions by 16 percent; and Harman Idema, consulate general for the Netherlands, who got his team on board to run a sustainable event.

“Originally, we created this event to raise awareness about the massive impact events are having on the environment: According to research, events are 10 percent of global emissions,” says Natalie Lowe, CMM, president of The Sustainable Events Forum. “We keep doing it because, despite years of discussion and a lot of marketing material, the events industry has been slow to adapt to more sustainable ways of doing business.”